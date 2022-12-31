Cities in Asia ready for New Year parties after COVID hiatus

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Revelers have begun gathering in major city centers across the Asia-Pacific region to celebrate the first new year without COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020. While COVID-19 continues to cause death and dismay, particularly in China, which is battling a nationwide surge in infections after suddenly easing anti-epidemic measures, authorities are now treating the virus as a threat people are living with. As a result, more than 1 million are expected to crowd along Sydney’s waterfront for a multi-million dollar celebration based around the themes of diversity and inclusion. Organizers plan a rainbow waterfall and more than 7,000 fireworks from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and a further 2,000 from the nearby Opera House.

