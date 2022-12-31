Huge crowds of Palestinians mark Fatah anniversary in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have thronged a Gaza City park to mark the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah party. It was a rare show of popularity in the heartland of the militant Hamas group, Fatah’s main rival. The crowds Saturday turned Katiba Park into a sea of yellow flags and pictures of Fatah founders and leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his predecessor Yasser Arafat. Hamas, which took over Gaza after routing pro-Abbas forces in 2007, permitted Fatah to hold the rally. In several past occasions following the 2007 takeover, Hamas had blocked or restricted activities for Fatah.

