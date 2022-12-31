Lebanese navy helps rescue 200 migrants from sinking vessel

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon says a navy force is helping to rescue dozens of migrants from a boat sinking in the Mediterranean Sea a day after it left northern Lebanon’s coast. Saturday’s short army statement said the boat was carrying people “who were trying to illegally leave Lebanon’s territorial waters.” It said the boat was carrying about 200 migrants. Residents of the northern city of Tripoli who are in contact with survivors said that everyone on board was rescued, with only one person suffering a minor injury. Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian men, women and children were on the boat that departed Friday night.

