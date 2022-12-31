Troubles aside, Xi says China on ‘right side of history’

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping says his country is on the “right side of history” in a New Year’s address that comes as questions swirl over his government’s handling of COVID-19 and economic and political challenges. Xi this year was given a third five-year term as head of the almost 97 million-member Communist Party. Yet recent weeks have also seen short-lived street protests against his government, the first in three decades, which were met with a massive show of force. Xi’s Saturday night speech follows a stunning U-turn on China’s hard-line COVID-19 containment policy that has sparked a massive surge in infections. The economy has slowed, spurring rising unemployment, and ties with the U.S. and other major are at historic lows.

