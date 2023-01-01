1 dead, 9 hurt in Alabama shooting near New Year’s Eve party

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police say one person has been killed and nine hurt in a shooting a few blocks away from where thousands were in the streets for a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Mobile, Alabama. TV news footage showed police officers running and on horseback rushing to the area where the shooting took place about 45 minutes before midnight Saturday. The shooting happened a few blocks away from the main stage for the Moon Pie Over Mobile festival. The event continued on with fireworks and a moon pie dropping from a downtown building at midnight to mark the start of 2023. Police say it appeared the shooter knew the person killed.

