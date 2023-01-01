Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has marked the New Year by presiding over Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and praying for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, a day after his retired predecessor’s death. The huge basilica will host Benedict’s coffin starting on Monday, when faithful can file past. Benedict, 95, died Saturday morning in the Vatican where he had lived since retirement. He was the first pope in centuries to retire, citing increasing frailty. Francis looked tired as the Mass began on the first day of the year, an occasion the Catholic church dedicates to the theme of peace.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.