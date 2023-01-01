Stampede during New Year’s event in Uganda kills at least 9

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Police say a stampede during New Year’s celebrations at a popular mall in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, has left at least nine people dead, including children. The stampede happened at the Freedom City Mall in Namasuba suburb as revelers rushed to watch fireworks. The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said that “an event emcee encouraged attendees to go outside and watch a fireworks display.” The Katwe Territorial Police said in a statement they are “investigating an incident of rash (behavior) and neglect.” No information was immediately available on other injured people. No arrests have been made so far.

