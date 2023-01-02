Brazil’s Lula welcomed back by Latin American leaders

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In his first full day as Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was meeting with Latin American heads of state reflecting the region’s desire for the country to assume a greater role on the international stage. Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, rarely traveled abroad or received visiting heads-of-state and found himself increasingly isolated. But regional leaders flew into Brazil to welcome the return on Lula for his third term in the presidency. In the first half of Monday, he met with presidents Alberto Fernández of Argentina, Luis Arce of Bolivia and Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador, and later is scheduled to sit down with Chile’s Gabriel Boric and Colombia’s Gustavo Petro.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.