Burkina Faso’s military regime expels French ambassador

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso’s military junta says it has has expelled France’s ambassador, amid a surge in anti-French sentiment as the West African country moves to develop closer ties with Russia. The government spokesman confirmed Monday that Ambassador Luc Hallade was asked to leave, but provided no further details. The French embassy refused to comment. Hallade’s expulsion comes less than two weeks after the United Nations’ resident and humanitarian coordinator in Burkina Faso was also declared persona non grata. Burkina Faso has been wracked by violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that has killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people.

