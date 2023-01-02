Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard has died at age 105. She was famous for penning a popular 24-episode epic television drama about the lives of ordinary Danish families in a fictitious provincial town during the recession of the 1930s and the hard times of World War II. Her family said Monday that Nørgaard died Sunday. Danish lawmakers tweeted in honor of Nørgaard who was little known outside Scandinavia and Germany. The setting for “Matador” was a fictitious Danish town named Korsbaek. Several Danish actors got their breakthroughs in the four-season show. Part of Korsbaek has been recreated in a Danish amusement park. Funeral arrangements weren’t immediately announced.

