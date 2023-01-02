Fenway Park transforms for NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic
By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Fenway Park, the MLB’s oldest active ballpark, has been transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic. With the logos of the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins hanging Monday atop the seats above the park’s fabled 37-foot Green Monster, the league’s annual marquee New Year’s event returned to Fenway for the second time. In an interesting twist, the Penguins are owned by Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the Boston Red Sox.