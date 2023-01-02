Gang leader freed in Mexico prison attack that killed 17

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have raised the death toll from an attack on a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas to 17. Security Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said that 10 of the dead were prison guards who were attacked by gunmen who arrived early Sunday in armored vehicles. Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos said the soldiers and state police who retook control of the prison found 10 “VIP” cells outfitted with televisions and other comforts. One even had a safe filled with cash. In August, a riot inside the same state prison spread to the streets of Juarez in violence that left 11 dead.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.