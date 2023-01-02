Mexican journalist unhurt in first 2023 attack on media

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist in northern Mexico has escaped unharmed after a gunman attacked his family’s vehicle in the border state of Sonora. The attack comes after Mexico suffered its worst year for journalist killings in at least three decades. Late Sunday, on the first day of 2023, the media site La Nota Prensa De Sonora said its director was attacked on a street in the city of Ciudad Obregon. the site said Director Omar Castro was traveling with his daughter and a nephew when bullets were fired at his sports utility vehicle. Castro and the others were unharmed.

