1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis mall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a juvenile male has been killed and a man has been wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. Tuesday outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city’s far northeast side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the wounded victim was in stable condition. It says a person of interest is coopoerating with investigators. Police say an altercation occurred before the gunfire. In July 2021, one person was shot inside the mall. At least two shootings occurred at Greenwood Park Mall, south of the city, in 2022.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.