Biden to renominate Garcetti, others as new Senate begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will start the new Senate session on Tuesday by resubmitting 85 nominations that fell short last year. That’s according to a White House official. The most high-profile nominee is Eric Garcetti, the former Los Angeles mayor who has been shadowed by a controversy over sexual harassment. Biden wants Garcetti to serve as ambassador to India. The White House official spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the upcoming announcement. Garcetti was originally nominated several months after Biden took office, but never received a vote of the full Senate. He has faced accusations of turning a blind eye to misconduct by a top aide in his mayor’s office. Garcetti has repeatedly denied being aware of the allegations.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

