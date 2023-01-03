Bills-Bengals won’t resume game this week, Week 18 unchanged

The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals their suspended game will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date. The game was suspended Monday night in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped after making a tackle in the opening quarter of a game against the Bengals. Medical staff restored his heartbeat during frantic moments on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance. Players from both teams were crying and praying during an emotional scene on the field.

