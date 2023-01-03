Family of Bills’ Hamlin thankful for outpouring of support

Damar Hamlin’s family is expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers. The 24-year-old Hamlin remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter of a game against the Bengals. Medical staff restored his heartbeat during frantic moments on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance. Hamlin’s family says in a message posted on Twitter that it’s deeply moved by the kind words and donations from around the country, and that the generosity and compassion shown has meant the world to them.

