German police union calls for action after New Year attacks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s biggest police union has called for concerted action to prevent a repeat of the violence toward officers, firefighters and medical personnel seen in Berlin and other cities during the New Year’s celebrations. Police in the capital recorded dozens of attacks and said 41 officers were injured. Online videos showing people firing rockets and throwing firecrackers at police cars and rescue vehicles drew widespread condemnation from German authorities. Some politicians have noted that some of the attacks took place in areas of Berlin with large immigrant communities. Police and integration experts warned Tuesday against blanket accusations toward particular groups. The attacks have also reignited a debate in Germany about the use of fireworks in general around New Year.

