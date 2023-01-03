Kentucky AG navigates GOP feud as he files for governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been navigating the rift between former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Cameron said Tuesday that it shows his ability to bring together Republican factions. Cameron is seeking to break through a crowded GOP primary for governor in 2023. He filed his candidacy papers with the secretary of state’s office in his bid to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Cameron has found himself caught in the middle of the rift between Trump — who has endorsed Cameron’s gubernatorial bid — and McConnell, the attorney general’s home-state political mentor.

