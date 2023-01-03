Numbers drawn for $785M Mega Millions lottery jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for the enormous first Mega Millions jackpot of 2023 were drawn Tuesday, though it was not immediately clear whether anyone had won the $785 million jackpot. The numbers selected late Tuesday night were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and gold Mega Ball 18. Mega Millions officials usually take hours before announcing whether or not there is a winner in each draw. The Mega Millions top prize is the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history and has grown so large because no one has matched all six of the game’s numbers for more than two months. There have been 22 straight drawings without a big winner, allowing the prize to roll over and become ever-larger.

