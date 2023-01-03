Police say gunman kills 2 Pakistani intelligence officers

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police and security officials say a gunman shot and killed two intelligence officers in an attack outside a roadside restaurant in eastern Pakistan before fleeing. A senior police officer in the Punjab province district of Khanewal said the attack happened when the two officers were parking their vehicle. No one claimed responsibility for the attack on the officers, who were known for arresting Pakistani Taliban and other militants. They were also known for their expertise in investigating and solving complicated cases, including gun and bomb attacks in the country. Officials said one of the slain officers was the director of the provincial counter-terrorism department, which has played a key role in arresting Pakistani Taliban.

