Reno mayor: Actor Renner was helping stranded car when hurt

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city’s mayor. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal the 51-year-old “Avengers” star was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year’s Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries. More details are expected at a news conference scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by the Washoe County sheriff’s office.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.