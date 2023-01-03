Ugandan soldier fatally shoots 3 colleagues in Somalia

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s military says a soldier has shot and killed three colleagues serving in Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping force. The Uganda People’s Defense Forces spokesman says the soldier woke up Monday morning and “sprayed bullets” at his colleagues. All four were part of the force guarding the international airport in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu. The soldier was arrested and will be flown to Uganda to face military court martial. Uganda is one of several African countries with soldiers serving in the mission in Somalia.

