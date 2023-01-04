Biden: GOP speaker drama ‘not a good look’ for country
By ZEKE MILLER
AP White House Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says House Republicans’ inability to unify behind a speaker candidate is “not a good look” for the country. Speaking at the White House on Wednesday before traveling to Kentucky for an event to highlight last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Biden said of Republicans, “I hope they get their act together.” Biden declines to say whether he had any choice for the job, adding he has “no idea” who will prevail. House Republicans’ choice candidate for the job, Kevin McCarthy of California, failed to win the required majority on three ballots Tuesday. Members-elect are set to return to the chamber on Wednesday for additional balloting.