CES 2023: Russian exhibitors barred from tech show
The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — CES is not allowing Russian exhibitors to display their gadgets at the annual tech show because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. A spokesperson for the Consumer Technology Association, the trade group putting together the event, said the move has only impacted one potential exhibitor. The organization did not immediately respond to an inquiry about how many Russian companies attended past CES events, or if there was less interest from them this year. Some Ukrainian tech companies and startups will display their gadgets at the Las Vegas show. Its expected to draw in up to 100,000 attendees by the time it concludes on Sunday.