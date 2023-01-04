Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:01 PM

Convictions, prison time: A look at college admissions scam

KTVZ

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — More than 50 people were convicted in the sprawling college admissions bribery scheme that embroiled elite universities across the country and landed a slew of prominent parents and athletic coaches behind bars. The case dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by authorities revealed a scheme to get the children of rich parents into top-tier schools with fake athletic credentials and bogus entrance exam scores. The ringleader of the scheme, corrupt admissions consultant Rick Singer, was sentenced Wednesday to 3 1/2 years in prison. Among the most high-profile parents who admitted to charges were “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content