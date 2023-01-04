Convictions, prison time: A look at college admissions scam

BOSTON (AP) — More than 50 people were convicted in the sprawling college admissions bribery scheme that embroiled elite universities across the country and landed a slew of prominent parents and athletic coaches behind bars. The case dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by authorities revealed a scheme to get the children of rich parents into top-tier schools with fake athletic credentials and bogus entrance exam scores. The ringleader of the scheme, corrupt admissions consultant Rick Singer, was sentenced Wednesday to 3 1/2 years in prison. Among the most high-profile parents who admitted to charges were “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman.

