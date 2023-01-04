DA: Times Square machete suspect wanted ‘jihad’ on police
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve was intent on committing a jihad against government officials and shouted “Allahu akbar” before striking one officer in the head and attempting to grab another officer’s gun. Trevor Bickford, who was shot by police during the confrontation, was arraigned by video from a Manhattan hospital and ordered held without bail. He did not enter a plea.