Daughter of former US intelligence director guilty of murder

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The daughter of former U.S. intelligence director John Negroponte has been found guilty of fatally stabbing a 24-year-old man after a drunken argument inside a Maryland home. A Montgomery County jury on Tuesday convicted 29-year-old Sophia Negroponte of second-degree murder in the February 2020 death of Yousuf Rasmussen. She faces up to 40 years in prison at sentencing. Sophia Negroponte was one of five abandoned or orphaned Honduran children that John Negroponte and his wife adopted decades ago. Prosecutors said Sophia Negroponte and Rasmussen had been drinking on the night she fatally stabbed him with a kitchen knife. Her defense attorney said she was too drunk to have had the specific intent of killing Rasmussen.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.