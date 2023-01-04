DC shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded including 8-year-old

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Police say a man was killed and three people including an 8-year-old child were wounded in a Tuesday night shooting in Washington, D.C. WJLA-TV reports the Metropolitan Police Department says a man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting around 6 p.m. Two other men suffered gunshot wounds. Police say the child who was found nearby may have been hit by a stray bullet. The medical conditions of the victims were not immediately known. Police investigating the shooting were searching for at least three suspects including the driver of an SUV and two men who got out of the vehicle in traffic and fired at the victims. WJLA reports that with the shooting Tuesday, five children in the district became gun violence victims in less than 48 hours.

