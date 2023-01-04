EXPLAINER: Benedict’s funeral to be simple, but with pomp

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Benedict XVI held one of the world’s highest—profile positions but once expressed a desire to be “hidden to the world.” Some of his funeral rites will take place out of the public eye. There will be other forms of tradition-laden pomp in St. Peter’s Square before tens of thousands of people, including national leaders and representatives of various countries’ royal families. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. Some of the details of the Vatican’s formal farewell:

