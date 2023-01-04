Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says a man remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he plunged a vehicle off a treacherous cliff, injuring his two young children and his wife in the 250-foot drop. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will face charges of attempted murder and child abuse after he’s released from a hospital. He was in serious but stable condition on Wednesday and has not yet been cleared by doctors to leave. His 41-year-old wife, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son are also in the hospital. It was not immediately clear whether Patel has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.