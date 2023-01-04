Palestinians say teen killed by army in West Bank clashes

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says that a 16-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. It said that Amer Abu Zeitoun died from a gunshot wound to the head after he was shot by Israeli soldiers on Thursday. It was the latest bloodshed in the region that has seen Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge for almost a year. The Israeli military has been conducting near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns since a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 last spring. The army did not immediately comment on Thursday’s incident.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.