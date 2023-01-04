Russia’s hypersonic missile-armed ship to patrol global seas

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a frigate armed with the country’s latest hypersonic weapons on a trans-ocean cruise in a show of force as tensions with the West escalate over the war in Ukraine. The Admiral Gorshkov is the first ship in the new series of frigates which were designed to replace the aging Soviet-built destroyers as a key strike component of the Russian navy. It’s armed with the newly commissioned Zircon hypersonic missiles. Putin has declared that it is capable of flying nine times faster than the speed of sound and has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (over 620 miles). He has emphasized that Zircon has the capability to penetrate any missile defenses.

