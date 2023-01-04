UAE top diplomat back in Syria as relations continue to thaw

BEIRUT (AP) — The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates has met with Syrian President Bashar Assad during his second visit to Damascus as relations continue to thaw between the two countries. According to a statement from Assad’s office, he and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed on Wednesday boosting economic ties. Sheikh Abdullah’s visit is his second to Syria since he visited in November 2021. It also comes 10 months after Assad paid a rare visit to the UAE. Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League after its uprising turned-conflict broke out in 2011. But in past years, Arab countries have inched closer toward restoring ties with the Syrian leader.

