UN to hold emergency meeting on Israeli visit to holy site

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting at the request of the Palestinians and other Islamic and non-Islamic nations to protest the visit of an ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site. Supporters said that at Thursday’s meeting they will also demand an end to Israeli extremist provocations and respect for the historic status quo at the site revered by Muslims and Jews. Tuesday’s visit by Israel’s new National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir drew fierce condemnation from across the Muslim world, a strong rebuke from the United States, and fueled fears of unrest as Palestinian militant groups threatened to act in response. The Palestinian U.N. ambassador, Riyad Mansour, cited widespread condemnation of Ben-Gvir’s visit.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.