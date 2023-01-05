Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball hours and after having been sworn in to a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died in the crash on Route 9 in Cromwell. State police say both drivers were killed and one of the vehicles became fully engulfed in flames. State police have not yet released the names of the victims. Speaker of the House Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas issued a statement saying Williams’ family had announced the lawmaker’s untimely death.