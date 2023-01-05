Death toll in Somalia twin bombings rises to at least 20

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A doctor says the death toll in a pair of suicide car bombings in Somalia early Wednesday has risen to at least 20, including nine members of the same family. The doctor with the hospital in Mahaas district told The Associated Press that more than 50 people were admitted for treatment. Police have said the attackers targeted a military facility in a region at the heart of the government’s offensive against al-Shabab extremists. The attack occurred after the dawn prayer. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

