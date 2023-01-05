Huge storm hits California with damaging winds, heavy rains

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands, caused flash flooding and left a child dead after a tree fell on a home. Officials had ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as the huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday. Authorities warned residents to hunker down at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled trees and other risks. The Press Democrat reports that the fire chief in the Sonoma County community of Occidental says a young child died Wednesday night after a tree fell on a home.

