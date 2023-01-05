Turkish court orders temporary freeze of Kurdish party funds

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s highest court has ordered a temporary freeze on the funds of the country’s pro-Kurdish party as it mulls whether to disband it over accusations of links to Kurdish militants. Thursday’s decision comes weeks after a top prosecutor asked Turkey’s Constitutional Court to withhold the Treasury’s disbursement of funds to the Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP. It also comes as Turkey is heading toward elections. Separately, the prosecutor is seeking to shut the party down on terror-related charges. The Treasury provides financial assistance to political parties represented in parliament, and the HDP was set to receive 539 million Turkish lira (some $29 million) this year.

