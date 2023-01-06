Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move to the Middle East. It’s a surreal start for Ronaldo as he takes the next step of his storied career in a league few know much about. The wet and chilly weather has been so severe that his new team was forced to postpone its Saudi league match against Al Ta’ee on Thursday because rain had impacted the electric system at the club’s home stadium. He was then left out of the squad for the rescheduled match.