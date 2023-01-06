EXPLAINER: Storms put California levees to the test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are warning that powerful storms are putting rural areas the most at risk of flooding. That’s because the levees that protect rural areas often are not built to the same standards as others that shield more populated areas. Many rural levels are maintained by local reclamation districts. Others are owned and maintained by private landowners. These levees mostly protect farmland. But failures can cause major roads to flood. Highway 99 in California’s Central Valley was closed for much of the weekend because of flooding. The National Weather Service has predicted two major storms will hit the state this week.

