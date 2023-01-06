Grammy winner accused of assault, kidnapping fatally shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee has been fatally shot by police. Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron says an officer killed 54-year-old Mark Capps during an encounter Thursday. Aaron says officers went to Capps’ home to arrest him on warrants charging him with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping involving his wife and stepdaughter. When officers arrived Capps opened the front door armed with a pistol and was shot. Authorities are investigating the circumstances. Capps won four Grammys for his work on polka albums and his website lists several other albums on which he’s done mixing and engineering work.

