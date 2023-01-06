Macron to overhaul France’s struggling health care system

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced an overhaul of France’s struggling health system, including new funding methods for doctors and hospitals, more hiring and other organizational changes. Macron’s speech came as many hospitals in France have reported major difficulties in recent weeks, with emergency units overwhelmed by patients amid seasonal flu, the COVID-19 epidemic and bronchiolitis infections. Family doctors also went on strike during the end-of-year holiday to call for an increase in their consultation fees — currently set to 25 euros ($26) — and better working conditions. In a speech at a hospital in Evry, a southern suburb of Paris, Macron announced the recruitment of thousands of medical assistants to help doctors, amid other measures.

