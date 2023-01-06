Michigan AG pledges to pursue case against Trump electors

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan attorney general says there’s “clear evidence” to pursue charges against pro-Donald Trump Republicans who claimed they were the state’s presidential electors in 2020. Dana Nessel is reopening the investigation after referring the matter to federal prosecutors last year. No action has been taken at the federal level. In 2020, Michigan’s electors cast 16 votes for Joe Biden, following his victory in the state. But a separate group tried to enter the state Capitol with Trump’s Electoral College candidates. The federal government said it received unofficial signed certificates from GOP electors. In past remarks, Nessel has said forgery could be a possible charge. The Michigan Republican Party accused Nessel of “engaging in political theater.”

