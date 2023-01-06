Philippine military chief replaced by retiring general
By JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has cut short the term of the military chief of staff he appointed five months ago and replaced him with a retiring general without explaining the surprise move. Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, who had received the highest military award for combat bravery when he was a young army officer, was replaced on Saturday by Lt. Gen. Andres Centino, who was to retire from the military next month. Centino has served as military chief. Marcos replaced him with Bacarro in August last year. The appointment of military chiefs is a touchy decision in a military that has a history of restiveness, failed coup attempts, past corruption scandals and accusations of human rights violations.