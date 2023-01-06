US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced a new $3.75 billion military assistance package to help Ukraine and its neighbors on NATO’s eastern flank as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds on. The latest tranche of assistance will include for the first time Bradley armored vehicles for Ukraine. The assistance includes a $2.85 billion drawdown from the Pentagon’s stocks that will be sent directly to Ukraine and $225 million in foreign military financing to build the long-term capacity and support modernization of Ukraine’s military. It also includes $682 million in foreign military financing for European allies to help backfill donations of military equipment they’ve made to Ukraine.