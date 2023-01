LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday near the Hollywood Walk of Fame. KTLA-TV reports Saturday that a gunman opened fire as the men left a building at 1:20 am on Saturday. One man was pronounced dead and two others were taken to a hospital. Police say the suspect fled in a vehicle. Authorities say many people were in the area when the shooting occurred.

