3 hurt as SUV hit small plane after Nevada highway landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada authorities say an SUV clipped the wing of a small plane after the aircraft made an emergency landing on a highway north of Las Vegas. State police say the two-seater plane was having mechanical issues and had to land Saturday morning on U.S. 95. The SUV’s windshield was shattered when it struck the plane’s wing while the aircraft was sitting on the shoulder. Authorities said the driver of the SUV and the two people aboard the plane were taken to the hospital as a precaution but they noted the injures were not life-threatening. One southbound lane remained open as authorities investigated.

