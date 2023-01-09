5 dismembered bodies found in bags in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Mexico say they found the bodies of five men in a village north of the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. Prosecutors in southern Guerrero state did not give details on the killings Monday, but local media reported the bodies had been hacked up and left in plastic bags. Acapulco has been riven by bloody violence for over 15 years. And in another town just north of the resort, prosecutors said Monday that two more men had been killed. The town of Xaltianguis has been fought over by rival gangs of vigilantes, some of them believed to have drug cartel ties.

