7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful deep-sea earthquake has damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia. The epicenter of the 7.6 magnitude quake was in the Banda Sea nearest the Tanimbar islands. Two schools and 15 houses were reported damaged. Only one injury was reported. A tsunami warning was lifted without any significant change in sea level being measured. The quake also was widely felt in northern Australia. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was at a depth of 65 miles. Deeper quakes tend to cause less surface damage than shallow shaking but are more widely felt.

